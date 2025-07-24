Hrithik Roshan to attend grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will visit Sri Lanka to take part in the grand opening of City of Dreams Sri Lanka on August 2, 2025.

He will attend the event as the special guest, stepping in after the previously announced appearance by Shah Rukh Khan was cancelled.

Shah Rukh Khan was originally expected to perform at the exclusive, invite-only launch of South Asia’s first luxury integrated resort.

However, the organizers confirmed that Khan will no longer be attending due to “unforeseen and unavoidable personal reasons.”

The spotlight will now turn to Hrithik Roshan, one of India’s most popular and admired film stars, who will walk the red carpet at the event.

The launch marks the official opening of the landmark resort, a joint development by Sri Lanka’s John Keells Holdings and international casino and hospitality giant Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

The City of Dreams Sri Lanka is expected to boost tourism and entertainment in the region, drawing global attention to Colombo’s growing luxury offerings.