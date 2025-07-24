Rohitha Abeygunawardena’s daughter given ultimatum by Police

If Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena’s daughter does not surrender to the police within the next few days, an order will be obtained to confiscate her property, police say.

Police stated that they have searched several locations based on information suggesting she and her husband were staying there. However, the couple was not found at any of those places.

They are to be arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal import and assembly of a vehicle in the country.

Meanwhile, Rasika Vithana, the son of Parliamentarian Jagath Vithana who was arrested in connection with the same incident is currently in remand custody.