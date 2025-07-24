20 elephants under treatment as organized killings spark alarm in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2025 - 10:08 am

The Department of Wildlife Conservation in Sri Lanka states that wildlife officers are currently treating 20 elephants across the country that are injured or disabled.

The department mentioned that most of these elephants have sustained leg injuries due to gunshot wounds or being caught in snares.

Accordingly, eight elephants from the Anuradhapura wildlife zone, four from the Polonnaruwa wildlife zone, three from the North Western wildlife zone, and five from the Uva wildlife zone are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Wildlife Department, Ranjan Marasinghe, stated that a request has been made to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide the necessary technical and other support to conduct an investigation into the deaths of three elephants reported from the Digampathaha area.

Additionally, speaking on behalf of the animal welfare community at a media briefing held yesterday (July 23), Venerable Pagoda Janithawansa Thero claimed that a well-organized group is involved in the killing of elephants in Sri Lanka.