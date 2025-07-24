SJB’s Lasantha Wickramasekara elected Chairman of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2025 - 11:37 am

Lasantha Wickramasekara, a member of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has been elected as the new Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha.

He secured the position by receiving 23 votes in an open ballot held to elect the new chairman. The candidate from the National People’s Power (NPP), who also contested for the post, received 22 votes.

The election was delayed several times due to various issues before it was finally held.

With a narrow one-vote majority, Wickramasekara takes over leadership of the local council representing the Weligama area.