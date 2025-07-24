Failed shooting targeting health officer in Dehiwala

An attempted shooting targeting a health administration officer near the S. De S. Jayasinghe Stadium in Dehiwala failed this morning (July 24) around 9:15 AM, according to police.

The incident occurred when two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and one of them aimed a pistol at the officer.

However, the firearm failed to discharge, and the suspects quickly fled the scene on the same motorcycle.

No injuries were reported, and the health officer has since lodged a complaint at the Dehiwala Police Station.

Police suspect this may have been a targeted attack, but the motive remains unclear.

A multi-team investigation has now been launched, with three separate police units working together to uncover the suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding the failed attempt.