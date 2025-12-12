Court orders re-issuance of warrants in Central Bank bond scam case

Posted by Editor on December 12, 2025 - 10:20 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to re-issue open warrants for the arrest and production of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and Ajahn Gardier Punchihewa in connection with the Central Bank bond scam.

Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order when the case related to the alleged bond scam was taken up in court on Thursday (December 11).

The CID had earlier filed a complaint under the Money Laundering Act against nine suspects, including Mahendran and Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL), over controversial bond transactions.

During the hearing, several PTL directors, including Arjun Aloysius, Geoffrey Aloysius, Kasun Palisena, P.M. Gunawardhana, and Muthuraja Surendran, appeared before the court.

The Magistrate instructed the CID to speed up investigations and submit a comprehensive report without delay.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for May 21, 2026.