Canadian man arrested at BIA with illegal drugs worth Rs. 400 Million

Posted by Editor on July 25, 2025 - 10:53 am

A 52-year-old Canadian man was arrested this morning (July 25) by Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The suspect, a resident of Ontario, Canada, had traveled from Canada to Doha, Qatar, and then arrived in Sri Lanka on Qatar Airways flight QR-662.

He was caught while trying to pass through the airport’s “Green Channel,” which is meant for passengers with nothing to declare.

Customs officers from the Airport Narcotics Division searched his luggage and found 12.196 kilograms of hashish and 5.298 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated at around Rs. 400 million.

The suspect and the seized drugs have been handed over to the Customs Narcotics Bureau in Katunayake for further investigations and legal action.