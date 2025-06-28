Sri Lanka Navy, Air Force mobilized to rescue fishermen

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2025 - 1:30 pm

A fishing trawler carrying five fishermen capsized off the southern coast of Koggala, while an empty dinghy boat washed ashore on Aluthgama beach earlier today (June 28).

This incident prompted an immediate rescue operation coordinated by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) and Air Force (SLAF).

Upon receiving the distress alerts, Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) promptly directed the SLN and SLAF to mobilize immediate rescue and reconnaissance efforts to locate and assist the affected crew.

The SLN deployed Fast Attack Craft (FAC) P491 to the scene, successfully rescuing one fisherman who is currently receiving medical treatment. FAC P420 was also dispatched, along with a Navy diving team.

According to the latest update from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), which received information from the on-scene command (P420), two deceased bodies have been recovered from the capsized trawler. One person remains missing, while another is confirmed to be trapped inside the vessel. A rescue effort is currently underway to free the individual still trapped.

The SLAF has deployed a Y-12 aircraft for aerial reconnaissance, actively surveying the area to aid in the search. Additionally, a Bell 412 helicopter is on standby at Koggala Air Base, ready to assist if needed.

This joint operation underscores the preparedness and coordination of the country’s defence forces in responding to maritime emergencies. Navy and Air Force teams are continuing their efforts in cooperation with local authorities and fishing communities, despite challenging sea conditions.

Authorities are urging coastal communities and seafarers to remain alert and to report any sightings or relevant information to assist in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Last Update: 04:20 PM (Sri Lanka Time)