Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission
Posted by Editor on July 22, 2025 - 2:05 pm
Shan Yahampath, the former personal secretary of former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
