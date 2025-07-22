Jul 22 2025 July 22, 2025 July 22, 2025 NoComment

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on July 22, 2025 - 2:05 pm

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

Shan Yahampath, the former personal secretary of former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

