Canadian woman arrested with Rs. 181 Million worth of hashish

Posted by Editor on July 22, 2025 - 11:20 am

A 37-year-old Canadian woman was arrested early this morning (July 22) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle hashish into Sri Lanka.

She had arrived in the country at around 2:50 AM on a Qatar Airways flight from Canada, transiting through Doha.

During an inspection by officials from the Sri Lanka Customs Narcotics Control Unit, her luggage was found to contain 18,123 grams of hashish. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs. 181 million.

According to Customs Media Spokesman and Additional Director General Seevali Arukgoda, the suspect and the narcotics will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further investigations and legal action.

Preliminary investigations are currently being carried out by the Narcotics Control Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs Department.