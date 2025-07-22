Six wild elephants found dead in Sri Lanka – poaching suspected

The remains of at least three wild elephants, including a tusker whose tusks had been removed, were found recently in the Digampathaha area of the Inamaluwa Forest Reserve.

Local residents, however, claim the total number of elephant carcasses in the area is six.

The tusker is believed to have died about a month ago. Its tusks had been clearly extracted, raising strong suspicions of poaching. The carcasses were found within roughly one-kilometer intervals, according to forest officials.

A group of local residents guided journalists to the scene, where they saw the remains of two elephants and the tusker. Residents said the other three carcasses are in areas that are dangerous to reach due to the presence of wild elephants, suspected gun traps, and difficult terrain. They also alleged that the first people to find the bodies did not properly inform the authorities.

Residents claim they have repeatedly informed officials about the elephant deaths. According to sources, forest officers eventually alerted the Sigiriya Wildlife Office. The Inamaluwa Forest Reserve falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Conservation Department.

When contacted, S.S. Malinda, Wildlife Conservation Officer at the Sigiriya Wildlife Office, confirmed he had received reports about three dead elephants. He said one carcass was outside his jurisdiction and noted that only one death had been officially reported to court. He also confirmed that no investigation had yet been conducted, and no post-mortem examinations had been performed to determine the cause of death.

Residents insist that they have seen a total of six carcasses in the forest, not three. Due to safety risks, authorities have not yet accessed the locations of the other alleged bodies.

The discovery has raised concerns about poaching and the possible use of illegal traps in protected areas.

Conservationists and residents are now urging wildlife and forest authorities to conduct a full investigation and take stronger measures to protect Sri Lanka’s dwindling wild elephant population.