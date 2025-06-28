Shani Abeysekara appointed as new CID Director

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2025 - 12:45 pm

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shani Abeysekara has been appointed as the new Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka.

The appointment was approved by the National Police Commission (NPC).

Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya had sought the Commission’s approval for Abeysekara’s appointment.

The official letter confirming the posting is expected to be sent to Police Headquarters today.

SSP Abeysekara replaces SSP Imesha Muthumala, who served as CID Director prior to this appointment.

Following the formation of the new government by the National People’s Power (NPP) last year, the National Police Commission approved the reappointment of former SSP Shani Abeysekara to the Sri Lanka Police Service on a one-year contract, effective from October 10, 2024.