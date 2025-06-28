79 suspects die in Police custody or arrest in Sri Lanka – HRCSL
The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says 79 suspects died in police custody or during arrest over the past 5 years.
Commissioner, Attorney-at-Law Nimal Punchihewa, said that of these, 49 suspects died while in custody and 30 died during arrest.
He further stated that, in light of this situation, the Commission has taken steps to issue guidelines to the police on how suspects should be arrested and treated after arrest.
Attorney-at-Law Nimal Punchihewa also noted that these guidelines have been distributed to all police stations through a circular issued by the Acting Inspector General of Police.
