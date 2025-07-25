Dehiwala shooting suspect killed in STF shootout in Kahathuduwa

The gunman who carried out a targeted shooting near the Dehiwala Railway Station around 11:00 AM on July 18, 2025, was killed in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) early this morning (July 25).

The STF had searched an abandoned house in the Kedalowita area of Palagama, Kahathuduwa, around 4:30 AM today, where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect opened fire on the STF officers, who returned fire. During the exchange, the suspect sustained injuries and later succumbed to them.

An STF officer injured in the incident is currently receiving treatment at Kalubowila Hospital, while the body of the deceased gunman has been placed at Wethara Hospital for further investigation.