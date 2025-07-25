Dehiwala shooting suspect killed in STF shootout in Kahathuduwa
The gunman who carried out a targeted shooting near the Dehiwala Railway Station around 11:00 AM on July 18, 2025, was killed in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) early this morning (July 25).
The STF had searched an abandoned house in the Kedalowita area of Palagama, Kahathuduwa, around 4:30 AM today, where the suspect was hiding.
The suspect opened fire on the STF officers, who returned fire. During the exchange, the suspect sustained injuries and later succumbed to them.
An STF officer injured in the incident is currently receiving treatment at Kalubowila Hospital, while the body of the deceased gunman has been placed at Wethara Hospital for further investigation.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Canadian man arrested at BIA with illegal drugs worth Rs. 400 Million July 25, 2025
- IMF praises Sri Lanka’s economic progress ahead of fifth review July 25, 2025
- Sri Lanka President prioritizes wild elephant protection and rural community safety July 25, 2025
- Dehiwala shooting suspect killed in STF shootout in Kahathuduwa July 25, 2025
- Police Sub-Inspector arrested for Rs. 100,000 bribe July 24, 2025