Police Sub-Inspector arrested for Rs. 100,000 bribe

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2025 - 6:37 pm

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Kompannavidiya Police Station has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 100,000.

According to officials, the arrest took place near the Fort Magistrate’s Court premises.