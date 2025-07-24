Police Sub-Inspector arrested for Rs. 100,000 bribe
Posted by Editor on July 24, 2025 - 6:37 pm
A Sub-Inspector attached to the Kompannavidiya Police Station has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 100,000.
According to officials, the arrest took place near the Fort Magistrate’s Court premises.
