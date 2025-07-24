Rohitha’s son-in-law remanded, Jagath’s son granted bail in vehicle case

July 24, 2025

Dhanushka Weerakkody, the son-in-law of Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena, was remanded until August 1, 2025, over a case involving an illegally assembled vehicle.

He surrendered to the Matugama Magistrate’s Court this morning (July 24).

Meanwhile, Rasika Vithana, the son of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Jagath Vithana and a co-accused in the same case, was released on bail by the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

The court ordered his release on two sureties of Rs. 1 million each.