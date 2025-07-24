Rohitha Abeygunawardena’s son-in-law appears in court over controversial jeep case

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2025 - 1:19 pm

Dhanushka Weerakkody, the son-in-law of Parliamentarian Rohitha Abeygunawardena, appeared before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today (July 24) in connection with an ongoing investigation into a controversial vehicle transaction.

The case relates to a jeep allegedly imported illegally and registered with the Department of Motor Traffic using falsified documents. The investigation began about four months ago after the Acting Inspector General of Police received a tip-off regarding the jeep’s fake registration.

The Panadura Walana Anti-Vice Unit launched a special operation on July 19, 2025, after learning that the jeep was being used in the Matugama area. During the operation, police arrested Rasika Vithana, the son of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Kalutara District MP Jagath Vithana, and seized the vehicle.

Investigations revealed that the jeep had been registered under a private company owned by MP Jagath Vithana and was being used by his son. Police suspect that individuals inside the Department of Motor Traffic may have assisted in the illegal registration process.

During questioning, Rasika Vithana told police that he purchased the vehicle from Roshel Melanie Abeygunawardena, the daughter of MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena. Police later attempted to locate Roshel Melanie and her husband, Dhanushka Weerakkody, at their residence in Nagoda, Kalutara, but the couple was not present.

Following these developments, Dhanushka Weerakkody voluntarily appeared before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court today (July 24).

Further legal proceedings and investigations are ongoing.