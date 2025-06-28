Israel extends re-entry visas for Sri Lankan workers until July 31, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 28, 2025 - 8:00 am

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism in Sri Lanka has issued a special announcement regarding the extension of Re-entry Visas for Sri Lankan citizens working in Israel.

According to the announcement made on June 27, 2025, the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel has extended the validity period of Re-entry Visas until July 31, 2025.

This decision was made due to the recent unstable situation in the Middle East region.

The extension applies to individuals currently in Sri Lanka who hold Israeli Re-entry Visas and are hoping to return to Israel for employment.

Even if their original visa has expired, they will be permitted to return as long as they travel before the new deadline.

The Ministry confirmed that international flights to Israel have now resumed, and all relevant institutions have been informed of the visa extension to facilitate the return of workers.

This move is expected to benefit many Sri Lankans temporarily staying in the country who were previously uncertain about their return to work in Israel.