Rajitha Senaratne to be arrested related to corruption case?

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 9:23 pm

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne is to be named and arrested as a suspect in a corruption case related to a deal at the Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation (CFHC) during his tenure as Minister of Fisheries.

This was revealed today (June 27) during court proceedings concerning alleged corruption at the CFHC.

The former Chairman of the CFHC, Upali Liyanage, who was arrested earlier today by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with the same case, was released on bail after being produced before Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga by CIABOC officials.

After considering the submissions made by both CIABOC and the defence counsel, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on three personal bail bonds of Rs. 5 million each. Additionally, the court ordered the suspect to surrender his passport and imposed a travel ban.

During proceedings, the Magistrate inquired from CIABOC officials whether there were plans to arrest any additional suspects in the case. In response, CIABOC officials stated that former Minister of Fisheries Rajitha Senaratne is to be named and arrested as a suspect.

Appearing on behalf of CIABOC, Assistant Director (Legal) Sulochana Hettiarachchi informed the court that the investigation was initiated following an anonymous complaint received on October 25, 2013.

The complaint pertained to a project involving the cleaning and sale of sand at the Kirinda Fisheries Harbour, which had been proposed to be handed over to a Korean company. The proposal was submitted by then-Fisheries Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

According to the agreement, the company consented to pay Rs. 300 per cubic meter of cleaned and sold sand and agreed to provide the necessary facilities independently. However, during the project’s implementation, the CFHC’s vessel “Weligowwa” and other facilities were reportedly handed over to the Korean company, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 26.2 million to the CFHC.

Officials stated that prior to launching such a foreign project, it was legally required to obtain approvals from both the CFHC and the Cabinet of Ministers. These procedures were not followed.

CIABOC further revealed that the project was carried out entirely outside legal protocols and that no feasibility studies were obtained from relevant agencies, such as the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau or the Central Environmental Authority.

Ms. Hettiarachchi told the court that the suspect, as the then-Chairman of the CFHC, had committed an act of corruption under the Bribery Act and requested appropriate orders against him.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, appearing for the suspect, argued that the complaint was over 13 years old and that the suspect had never interfered with any witnesses during that time.

He further noted that if the Korean company failed to make the agreed payments, the CFHC should have taken legal action, but no such steps were taken.

He requested that the court release the 77-year-old suspect, who is in ill health, on bail.

After hearing all submissions, the Magistrate granted bail to the suspect.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on September 26, 2025.