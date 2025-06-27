Ex-Fisheries Chairman Upali Liyanage arrested over harbour deal

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 2:58 pm

Former Chairman of the Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation (CFHC), Upali Liyanage, has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was arrested in connection with an irregularity that had occurred within the corporation.

Earlier, CIABOC filed a case against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, Upali Liyanage, and Neil Ravindra Munasinghe over allegations that the Government of Sri Lanka suffered financial losses in 2014 when the Modara Fisheries Harbour was leased to a private company named Sea Gulf UK during Senaratne’s tenure as Fisheries Minister.

The transactions in question reportedly took place between August 1 and November 1, 2014.