Nishantha Wickramasinghe arrested over aircraft deal probe

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 2:39 pm

Former Chairman of SriLankan Airlines, Nishantha Wickramasinghe, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to CIABOC, he was taken into custody in connection with an investigation into the procurement of aircraft.

His arrest relates to alleged irregularities and potential misconduct in the airline’s decision-making processes concerning fleet expansion and aircraft acquisitions during his tenure.