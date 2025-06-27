Sri Lanka Police warn of rising social media scams targeting public

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 12:40 pm

The Sri Lanka Police have issued a strong warning to the public regarding the growing number of Sri Lankans falling victim to financial fraud and cybercrimes carried out through popular social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype, and WeChat.

According to a statement released by the Police Media Division, investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have revealed a sharp rise in crimes committed using these platforms.

Two main methods have been identified in the scams.

Method 1: Fake Online Jobs and Investments

In the first scheme, scammers promote advertisements on social media claiming that individuals can earn large sums of money by working from home. Victims are encouraged to invest small amounts in alleged business ventures. These initial investments appear profitable, as scammers return slightly higher amounts to gain the victim’s trust.

As confidence builds, victims are urged to invest larger sums. Once significant deposits are made typically into local bank accounts, the promised returns stop. When victims demand their payments, the fraudsters claim that additional fees, such as defense levies or customs charges, must be paid to receive their earnings. This tactic traps victims into paying even more money.

Method 2: Misuse of Personal Bank Accounts

The second scam also begins with work-from-home job offers. Scammers convince people to share their personal bank account details. They then deposit money into these accounts and ask account holders to transfer the funds to other bank accounts while offering a commission.

Police say this money is often from other victims involved in the first type of fraud. This method is part of a broader money laundering network, and many citizens unknowingly become accomplices to financial crimes.

Use of Technology and International Links

Investigators have found that the criminals involved are using advanced technologies and often operate from overseas, making it difficult to trace and arrest them quickly. Delays in accessing information from social media platforms further hamper investigations.

Police Call for Public Vigilance

The Police stress that public education is vital in combating these crimes.

They urge citizens to:

Avoid responding to job or investment ads on social media from unknown individuals or groups.

Refrain from clicking on suspicious links or joining unfamiliar online groups.

Never share personal bank account information with strangers.

Never transfer money received from unknown sources to third-party accounts.

For more information or to report suspicious activity, citizens are encouraged to contact the Sri Lanka Police Cybercrime Unit or the nearest police station.