Two NPP members abducted ahead of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman vote

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 11:05 am

A tense situation erupted at the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha today (June 27) following the reported abduction of two members of the National People’s Power (NPP) party.

The two councillors were reportedly abducted while on their way to attend the council meeting scheduled to elect a new Chairman.

Due to their absence, the vote has been postponed, and the remaining members have decided not to proceed with the session until the missing councillors are safely returned.

At the last Local Government Election, 22 members from the NPP were elected to the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha.

Police have been called to the scene as tensions continue to rise among those present at the council premises.

The situation remains unresolved.