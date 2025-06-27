University student missing at Colombo Port City’s artificial sea

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 10:39 am

A 24-year-old university student has been reported missing while snorkeling in the artificial sea at Colombo Port City on Thursday (June 26), police said.

The student, a resident of Asgiriya in Gampaha, was part of a group of undergraduates from the Universities of Colombo and Moratuwa who were snorkeling and exploring the seabed during a visit to the artificial beach.

According to police, the incident occurred while the group was in the water, and the student failed to resurface. Lifeguards later recovered snorkeling gear believed to belong to the missing student, prompting an immediate search.

A joint search operation was launched by the Colombo Harbour Police, Colombo Port Police, and Sri Lanka Navy divers, including the Rangala Navy diving team, in an effort to locate the missing student.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Port Police.