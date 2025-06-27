UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk concludes official visit to Sri Lanka

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, concluded his four-day official visit to Sri Lanka on June 26, 2025.

His visit, which ran from June 23 to 26, marked the first by a UN Human Rights Chief since February 2016.

During the visit, High Commissioner Türk held talks with key government leaders, including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and several senior ministers.

These included Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara, Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananda Wijepala, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, and Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara.

He also met the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and other government officials.

Talks focused on strengthening human rights, advancing national reconciliation, and ensuring social justice. The Government reaffirmed its commitment to these goals and updated the High Commissioner on progress made and future plans.

Key initiatives discussed included the Clean Sri Lanka program, anti-corruption efforts, strengthening reconciliation mechanisms, the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, revision of the Online Safety Act, and new laws to promote the rights of persons with disabilities.

High Commissioner Türk welcomed the Government’s reforms and noted positive changes across Sri Lankan society. He praised the leadership’s focus on ethical governance, human rights, and national unity. He also offered continued support from his Office to help advance these efforts.

He expressed encouragement at the steps taken to tackle corruption and mismanagement and said Sri Lanka could serve as an example of peaceful coexistence by embracing its diversity. He said he arrived in Sri Lanka with hope at a time when the global community is facing major challenges.

Beyond official meetings, the High Commissioner engaged with religious leaders, civil society, and political parties in Colombo, Jaffna, Trincomalee, and Kandy. In Colombo, he met representatives of the Office on Missing Persons, the Office for Reparations, and the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation.

He was briefed on the progress of each institution’s work. He also held discussions with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and acknowledged its longstanding role.

In Kandy, he visited the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, attended the Thewawa ceremony, and met with the Chief Custodian. He also held meetings with the Mahanayake Theros of both the Malwatta and Asgiriya Chapters.

In Jaffna, he visited the Nallur Kovil, participated in religious activities, and met with the Northern and Eastern Province Governors, District Secretaries, civil society members, and the public. He also visited the Chemmani grave site.

The High Commissioner thanked the Sri Lankan Government for its cooperation and appreciated the country’s continued constructive engagement with the UN Human Rights Office.