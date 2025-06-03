Sri Lanka approves maize imports for Thriposha production

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to issue a permit to Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited to import 18,000 metric tons of standardized maize.

This maize is required for the production of Thriposha, a nutritional supplement distributed to children and pregnant and lactating mothers across the country.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, in light of difficulties in sourcing maize of the required quality in the local market.

As a result, an import license will be issued to Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited to bring in the necessary quantity of maize for a one-year period.

The company requires 18,000 metric tons of maize annually, with a monthly need of 1,500 metric tons, to ensure uninterrupted production.

Thriposha is primarily made from maize and soya beans and is provided to all pregnant mothers, lactating mothers, and children between 6 months and 5 years of age who are suffering from malnutrition.