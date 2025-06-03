Keheliya, Ramith Rambukwella granted bail
Posted by Editor on June 3, 2025 - 10:30 am
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his son, Ramith Rambukwella, who were in remand custody.
The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering the submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and the attorneys representing the defense.
Keheliya Rambukwella and Ramith Rambukwella had been remanded over a case filed by CIABOC, which alleges that they were involved in causing a financial loss of over Rs. 8 million to the government.
