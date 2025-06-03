Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles arrives in Sri Lanka on official visit

Posted by Editor on June 3, 2025 - 9:14 am

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, late last night (June 2) for a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

He was accompanied by a 15-member delegation, arriving at 11:40 PM on a special flight, ASY-307, operated by the Australian Ministry of Defence.

The visiting delegation was warmly received at the Special Guests’ Lounge at BIA by Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala, along with senior officials from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his stay, Deputy Prime Minister Marles is expected to pay courtesy calls on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath. He will also meet with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who is scheduled to be the Chief Guest at a special luncheon hosted in his honour at Australia House.

In addition, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister will engage in bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd) Aruna Jayasekara. The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation between Sri Lanka and Australia, particularly in the area of defence.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and his delegation are scheduled to depart for India from Katunayake Airport later tonight (June 3), upon the conclusion of their official engagements in Sri Lanka.