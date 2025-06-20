NPP MP Harshana Suriyapperuma resigns from Parliament

June 20, 2025 - 6:07 pm

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma has tendered his resignation as a Member of Parliament.

It is reported that Dr. Suriyapperuma is expected to be appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

Mahinda Siriwardana, the current Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, is scheduled to retire at the end of this month.

Issuing a statement, the Parliament of Sri Lanka announced that it has officially notified the Election Commission of the vacancy arising from the resignation of National List MP Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma.

The Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, has sent a written notice to the Chairman of the Election Commission, confirming that Dr. Suriyapperuma has resigned from his position as a Member of Parliament representing the National People’s Power (NPP).

Dr. Suriyapperuma, who also served as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Stabilization, submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary General.

According to the letter, his resignation takes effect from June 20, 2025.

As per Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the seat held by Dr. Suriyapperuma in the Tenth Parliament is now officially vacant.