Chamithri Rambukwella released after meeting bail conditions

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2025 - 4:10 pm

Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella, daughter of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, was released on bail today (June 20) after fulfilling the conditions set by the court.

She had been held in remand custody for failing to meet the bail conditions despite being granted bail yesterday (June 19).

Chamithri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and remanded until the bail requirements were met. Her release today follows the fulfillment of all required terms.

Her sister, Amali Rambukwella, and Amali’s husband, Isuru Pulasthi Bandara, were also released on bail yesterday (June 19) in connection with the same investigation.

All three were arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered their release after considering submissions from both CIABOC and the defense. Each of the accused was granted bail with a cash deposit of Rs. 50,000 and three surety bonds of Rs. 5 million each.

The arrests are related to allegations of money laundering involving undeclared assets valued at over Rs. 134,097,731.39 (approximately Rs. 134 million).

According to CIABOC, the assets include houses worth Rs. 40 million, a Benz car valued at Rs. 20.5 million, and nearly 40 fixed deposit accounts and life insurance investment plans.

Authorities have already suspended these accounts and investments.