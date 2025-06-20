Murder convicts freed in Sri Lanka under misused Presidential pardon

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2025 - 10:05 am

Sri Lanka’s Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, has revealed that certain prisoners convicted of homicide were released by misusing the Presidential pardon.

The IGP stated that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) uncovered this during ongoing investigations into the release of prisoners.

Further details emerged during questioning of officials from the Ministry of Justice, where it was confirmed that inmates involved in murder cases had been released under the Presidential pardon.

According to police, a total of 247 prisoners were released on three separate occasions coinciding with Christmas, Independence Day, and Vesak celebrations without the official approval of the President of Sri Lanka.

Investigations also found that although documents were sent to the President for approval, the prisoners were released beforehand. Authorities responsible for the releases claimed that the conditions for granting a Presidential pardon had already been met at the time.

Police say further inquiries are ongoing to determine how this serious breach occurred and to identify those responsible.