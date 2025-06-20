Sri Lanka deports 85 Chinese nationals convicted of cyber and other offences

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2025 - 9:39 am

Sri Lankan authorities deported 85 Chinese nationals convicted of various crimes, including cyber-related offences, in the early hours of today (June 20), following legal proceedings and prison sentences.

According to officials at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), the group had been held at the Immigration and Emigration Department’s Detention Centre in Welisara after being sentenced by local courts.

The deportees were transported to Katunayake Airport under tight security in five buses. The operation was jointly handled by 85 officers from the Sri Lanka Police, officials from the Department of Immigration and Emigration, and 172 security personnel from SriLankan Airlines.

They were flown to Guangzhou, China, on a special SriLankan Airlines charter flight, UL-880, which departed at 1:20 AM today.

Officials confirmed that the deportation was conducted in accordance with court rulings and immigration regulations.

This operation is considered one of the largest single-group deportations carried out by Sri Lanka in recent years.