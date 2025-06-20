Sri Lanka to issue passports within four hours on weekdays under one-day service
Acting Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Chaminda Pathiraja, states that under the one-day service, the Sri Lanka Department of Immigration and Emigration will issue passports within four hours on five weekdays.
He therefore requests the public to avoid unnecessarily wasting time by staying in queues overnight.
In the past, there were long queues day and night to obtain Sri Lankan passports. As a solution, the department introduced both day and night services for issuing passports on weekdays.
However, since the heavy congestion has now been resolved, tokens are currently issued only on working days, from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The Controller General further stated that under the one-day service, around 2,000 passports are issued daily, so there is no need for the public to wait in long queues.
