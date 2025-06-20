Sri Lanka probes 28 politicians, Ex-Army chief over illegal assets

Posted by Editor on June 20, 2025 - 7:00 am

An investigation has been launched by the Illegal Property or Assets Investigation Division of the Sri Lanka Police into the assets of 28 politicians, including current Members of Parliament and former government ministers.

The probe was initiated following complaints that these individuals had allegedly used illegally acquired funds to purchase various properties.

Among those under investigation are Namal Rajapaksa, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhana, Mahinda Amaraweera, Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Kanchana Wijesekera, Sagala Ratnayaka, Janaka Thissakuttiarachchi, Wajira Abeywardana, Maheepala Herath, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Manusha Nanayakkara, Vadivel Suresh, Harshana Rajakaruna, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, and Shantha Abeysekara.

It has been reported that they will be summoned to the relevant unit in the near future to record statements.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation has also been initiated into the assets of former Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva by the same division.

A senior official stated that if the investigation finds that any properties were purchased with illegally obtained funds, such assets will be confiscated and legal action will be taken.