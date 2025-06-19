Fake drugs scandal: Court told Immunoglobulin had bacteria, cancer drug was saline

Shocking details emerged in court regarding the alleged distribution of substandard drugs in Sri Lanka’s public health system, with a WHO-accredited lab confirming that the medicines were not only ineffective but dangerous to human health.

The revelations were presented by Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court. She said that Human Immunoglobulin, a therapeutic antibody drug, allegedly imported under the direction of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and 12 others, was found to contain bacterial-contaminated water.

Further findings from a WHO-recognized German laboratory also showed that Rituximab, a cancer treatment drug, contained only saline solution with no active components to fight cancer.

“These drugs had no medicinal value,” Girihagama told the court. “In fact, the Human Immunoglobulin was harmful, and the cancer drug was just plain sodium chloride saltwater.”

The first suspect, Sudath Janaka Fernando, owner of the pharmaceutical supply company, is accused of distributing these fake drugs to hospitals across the country.

Girihagama also revealed that the drugs were purchased as an emergency procurement, based on a Cabinet paper submitted by the eighth suspect, former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella. The total cost to the government was Rs. 144.74 million, spent on what she described as “toxic bacterial water and ordinary saline, under the guise of life-saving medication.”

Magistrate Lochana Abeywickrama questioned the origin of the raw materials used. Girihagama confirmed they were imported from India, but under a customs classification code 3006.60.00, which is typically used for chemical birth control substances, not therapeutic drugs.

“Your Honor, it is evident that these suspects have deliberately contributed to a grave and unlawful act,” she said, adding that the classification was a deliberate deception.

In a related development, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe recently gave a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). According to Girihagama, he clarified that responsibility for the Cabinet memorandum used for the purchase lies entirely with the subject Minister.

Investigators also submitted a report analyzing phone records between the main suspect and other individuals, highlighting the nature of their connections and coordination in the transaction.

Girihagama told the court that indictments are being prepared to be filed before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, given the serious nature of the case.

The matter will be recalled on July 16, 2025, at the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.