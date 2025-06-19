Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran temporarily relocated
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism announced today (June 19) that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran has been temporarily moved due to the current situation in the country.
The Embassy is now operating from the following location:
New Address:
Amini Villa, Kohestan Alley, Imam Khomeini Street, Owlom, Masal, Rasht
Contact Numbers:
+98 939 205 5161
+98 991 205 7522
+98 936 636 0260
Email:
slembiran@yahoo.com
The Ministry urges all Sri Lankan nationals currently in Iran who need assistance or wish to leave the country to contact the Embassy using the above details.
