Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran temporarily relocated

Posted by Editor on June 19, 2025 - 3:22 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism announced today (June 19) that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran has been temporarily moved due to the current situation in the country.

The Embassy is now operating from the following location:

New Address:

Amini Villa, Kohestan Alley, Imam Khomeini Street, Owlom, Masal, Rasht

Contact Numbers:

+98 939 205 5161

+98 991 205 7522

+98 936 636 0260

Email:

slembiran@yahoo.com

The Ministry urges all Sri Lankan nationals currently in Iran who need assistance or wish to leave the country to contact the Embassy using the above details.