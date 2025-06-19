Keheliya’s two more daughters, son-in-law arrested by CIABOC

Two more daughters of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, along with his son-in-law, were arrested today (June 19) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Accordingly, Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella and Amali Nayanika Rambukwella, along with Amali’s husband, were taken into custody by CIABOC.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering involving undeclared assets valued at over Rs. 134,097,731.39 (approximately Rs. 134 million).

According to CIABOC, the assets include apartments worth Rs. 40,000,000 (Rs. 40 million), a Benz car valued at Rs. 20,500,000 (Rs. 20.5 million), and nearly 40 fixed deposit accounts and life insurance investment plans.

Authorities have already suspended these accounts and investments.

The three suspects are expected to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

On June 18, 2025, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani, and another daughter, Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, were also arrested.

They were produced before court on the same day and remanded after failing to meet bail conditions.