Duminda Dissanayake remanded further until June 26, 2025
Posted by Editor on June 19, 2025 - 12:57 pm
Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until June 26, 2025, in connection with a case involving the discovery of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo on May 20, 2025.
He was arrested on May 23, 2025, following an investigation by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).
