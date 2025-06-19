Sri Lankan caregiver injured in Iran missile strike on Israel
Posted by Editor on June 19, 2025 - 12:53 pm
Iroshika Chathurangani, a Sri Lankan caregiver working at Beersheva Soroka Hospital in Israel, was injured today (June 19) in an Iranian missile attack near the hospital.
She had arrived in Israel for employment about six months ago from Anuradhapura.
According to Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and arrangements are being made to immediately dispatch a team from the Sri Lankan Embassy to look into the matter.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Keheliya’s two more daughters, son-in-law arrested by CIABOC June 19, 2025
- Duminda Dissanayake remanded further until June 26, 2025 June 19, 2025
- Sri Lankan caregiver injured in Iran missile strike on Israel June 19, 2025
- Keheliya’s two daughters, son-in-law appear before CIABOC June 19, 2025
- New U.S. Defence Attaché begins tenure in Sri Lanka June 19, 2025