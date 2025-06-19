Sri Lankan caregiver injured in Iran missile strike on Israel

Posted by Editor on June 19, 2025 - 12:53 pm

Iroshika Chathurangani, a Sri Lankan caregiver working at Beersheva Soroka Hospital in Israel, was injured today (June 19) in an Iranian missile attack near the hospital.

She had arrived in Israel for employment about six months ago from Anuradhapura.

According to Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, she is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and arrangements are being made to immediately dispatch a team from the Sri Lankan Embassy to look into the matter.