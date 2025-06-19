Keheliya’s two daughters, son-in-law appear before CIABOC
Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s two daughters and son-in-law appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (June 19) to provide statements.
Accordingly, Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella and Amali Nayanika Rambukwella, along with Amali’s husband, appeared before CIABOC.
Meanwhile, Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani, and another daughter, Chandula Ramali Rambukwella, who were produced before court yesterday (June 18), were remanded after failing to meet bail conditions.
They had been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court following their arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, but were later remanded after failing to satisfy the bail requirements.
