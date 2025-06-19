New U.S. Defence Attaché begins tenure in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on June 19, 2025 - 10:25 am

Newly appointed Defence Attaché (DA) of the United States (US) to Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Matthew House, paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), yesterday (June 18) at his office.

The Deputy Minister warmly welcomed Lt. Col. House and engaged in a cordial discussion, marking the beginning of his diplomatic tenure in Sri Lanka. The meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding defence cooperation and partnership between Sri Lanka and the US.

Lt. Col. House was accompanied by the outgoing US DA, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony C. Nelson, who introduced his successor and thanked the Deputy Minister for the support extended during his assignment in Sri Lanka.

The Deputy Minister commended Lt. Col. Nelson for his significant contributions to advancing defence relations between the two nations and extended his best wishes to Lt. Col. House for a successful tenure.

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to deepening bilateral defence cooperation and enhancing regional security collaboration.