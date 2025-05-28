Duminda Dissanayake transferred back to Welikada prison from hospital

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake, who was referred to the prison hospital after being remanded, has been transferred back to the Welikada Prison.

The suspect was initially referred to the prison hospital for treatment based on a court order.

Prison Spokesperson Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that Duminda Dissanayake was referred back to the Welikada Prison after being examined by a specialist doctor.

The former minister, who was arrested on May 23, 2025 in connection with the discovery of a gold-colored T-56 assault rifle at the Havelock City apartment complex in Colombo, was remanded after being produced in court the following day.