Three more arrested in shooting of Thusitha Halloluwa’s vehicle

Posted by Editor on May 28, 2025 - 9:39 am

Three more suspects, including the motorcyclist involved in the shooting targeting the vehicle of Thusitha Halloluwa, a former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), and others who assisted him, have been taken into custody by the Colombo Range Crime Division.

The shooting occurred on May 17, 2025, on Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita, Colombo.

A file containing documents that was inside the vehicle was also taken by the attackers before they fled the scene that day.

The suspects were arrested yesterday (May 27) in the Wattala and Kirulapone areas. Four mobile phones in their possession were also seized by the Colombo Range Crime Division.

The arrested suspects are residents of Wattala and Colombo 14, aged 31, 32, and 40.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (May 28).

Three other suspects, including a female, were previously arrested in connection with the incident. They were remanded until May 29, 2025, after being produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Narahenpita Police and the Colombo Range Crime Division.