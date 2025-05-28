450kg of heroin and ice seized in deep sea raid off southern Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 28, 2025 - 10:11 am

A joint operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau led to the seizure of 450 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “ice”) from two multi-day fishing vessels off the southern coast of Sri Lanka yesterday (May 27).

During the raid, carried out in deep sea waters, 11 fishermen were taken into custody. All the suspects are reported to be residents of the Devinuwara area.

The Navy brought the seized vessels to Dikowita Harbor, where further investigations are now underway.