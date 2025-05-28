NPP secures control of Colombo Municipal Council with 59 seats

Minister K.D. Lal Kantha announced that the National People’s Power (NPP) has officially taken control of the Colombo Municipal Council.

Speaking at an event in Kandy, Minister Lal Kantha confirmed that the NPP won the highest number of seats, 48 in total during the recent council elections. In addition to this, the NPP has gained the support of 11 more council members from the United Peace Alliance, Democratic National Alliance, and various independent groups.

This brings their total to 59 seats, exactly the number needed for a majority in the 117-member council.

The NPP has nominated Vraie Cally Balthazaar as their candidate for Mayor of Colombo. According to Lal Kantha, all internal procedures have been completed, and the official announcement will be made once the council convenes.

Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which won 29 seats, has not yet finalized its mayoral nominee. SJB Deputy General Secretary Mujibur Rahuman said that Riza Zarook is currently under consideration. However, a final decision will be made after the date for the first council meeting is confirmed.

“We initially expected the council to meet on the 2nd, but members must be given at least seven days’ notice,” Rahuman explained. “We will announce our mayoral candidate in the coming days.”

The United National Party (UNP) secured 13 seats, and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) won 5.