Chinese business delegation explores investment opportunities in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 28, 2025 - 9:21 pm

A delegation of Chinese business representatives has arrived in Sri Lanka for a two-week visit to explore potential investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

The delegation met today (May 28) with Sri Lankan officials at the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development. The meeting was led by Minister Sunil Handunnetti, with the participation of Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Ministry Secretary Thilaka Jayasundara, other officials, and representatives from related institutions.

During the discussion, the Sri Lankan side presented detailed information on investment opportunities in vehicle assembly, rubber and chemical industries, tourism, gem and jewellery, agriculture, and mineral products. The Chinese delegation responded with strong interest and also expressed a desire to explore emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and electronics.

Sri Lankan officials assured the delegation of the government’s full support for potential investors. They offered land on a lease basis and pledged to provide the necessary infrastructure to support new ventures. Officials also highlighted Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the region as a key advantage for industrial development.

The visiting Chinese team includes Liu Chun, Vice Chairperson of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), and Nan Yi, Vice Chairman of the China International Chamber of Commerce for the Private Sector (CICCPS), along with several business leaders.

The Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development said it will continue to work closely with the delegation during their stay to support and strengthen possible investment partnerships.