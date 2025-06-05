Sachithra Senanayake indicted for match-fixing in Lanka Premier League 2020

June 5, 2025

The Attorney General has filed indictments against former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake at the Hambantota High Court over allegations of match-fixing during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

According to a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Department, this is the first time a national-level Sri Lankan cricketer has been charged in court for match-fixing under the Prevention of Offenses Relating to Sports Act.

The spokesperson also noted that this may be the first such case in South Asia where a national-level player has been prosecuted under criminal law for match-fixing.

Senanayake has been charged with soliciting, instigating, and instructing cricketer Tharindu Ratnayake not to report a match-fixing approach to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

These incidents are said to have occurred in Mauritius and Hambantota between November 21 and 22, 2020, during the LPL tournament.

The charges are filed under Section 5(a) of the Prevention of Offenses Relating to Sports Act No. 24 of 2019.

The Attorney General’s Department stated that Senanayake attempted to prevent Ratnayake from informing the ICC about a proposal made by a third party to fix matches for the Colombo Kings team.

The individual, identified as “Saidi,” allegedly called Ratnayake and said, “I already spoke to the management. You will get games, and you have to give something for them too, okay?”

Senanayake is accused of trying to suppress Ratnayake’s complaint to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit about this suspicious approach.

The case was filed under the guidance of Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, who reviewed forensic evidence and other materials connected to the incident.

Senanayake was earlier arrested by the Sports Ministry’s Anti-Corruption Unit, acting on instructions from the ICC. He was presented before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, remanded in custody, and later released on bail.

The case marks a major step in Sri Lanka’s efforts to tackle corruption in sports and uphold the integrity of cricket at the national level.