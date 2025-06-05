Shasheendra Rajapaksa arrives at Bribery Commission
Posted by Editor on June 5, 2025 - 9:56 am
Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (June 5) to record a statement.
It is stated that the summons was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation by CIABOC into the alleged loss caused to the government through the importation of a shipload of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company.
