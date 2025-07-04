Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena arrested

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2025 - 10:31 am

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena was taken into custody this morning (July 4) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over corruption charges.

The arrest is linked to an incident during the 2015 Presidential Election, in which maize seeds worth Rs. 25 million were allegedly distributed among associates.

Mr. Chandrasena had been summoned to CIABOC this morning to provide a statement regarding the investigation.

Following the statement, he was taken into custody.