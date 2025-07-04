Kaduruwela Quazi Court judge and clerk arrested over bribery incident

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2025 - 3:00 pm

The Kaduruwela Quazi Court judge and a court clerk were arrested today (July 4) by officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with a bribery case.

The arrest relates to an incident involving the acceptance of a bribe amounting to Rs. 100,000.

According to CIABOC officials, the bribe had been solicited in order to deliver a favorable judgment to a woman in a divorce case.

The two suspects were apprehended within the court premises.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Kaduruwela Magistrate’s Court, while further investigations are being carried out by CIABOC officers.